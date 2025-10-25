The Sopranos creator's next project will be about MKUltra

Writer/director David Chase may not have made anything good since The Sopranos, but, y'know, he made The f*cking Sopranos, so he gets a pash for dat. Not Fade Away was awful, The Many Saints of Newark is a complete joke when held up next to the series it's meant to be a prequel to, and I can't even pull a third example for this hook because he hasn't made anything else in the past two decades.

Even so, creating the single best TV show of all time (yeah, I said it) seems to have been enough to get Chase blank checks for life. Despite turning 80 just a few months ago, Chase is in talks to develop another HBO series, this time based on the CIA's most famous act of real-life supervillainy, Project MKUltra. Per Deadline:

The project, which would make Chase's first series since his groundbreaking HBO mob drama, will be based on the non-fiction book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra by author John Lisle. Chase has optioned the book and will write the adaptation which falls under the first-look deal his company Riverain Pictures has at HBO. Project: MKUltra is a dramatic thriller centered on the infamous chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb, often known as The Black Sorcerer, who headed the CIA's MKUltra Psychedelic program which conducted dangerous and deadly mind control experiments on willing – and unwilling – subjects during the height of the Cold War. Gottlieb is also known as the unwitting godfather of the entire LSD counterculture.

Does Chase still have it? Has he had it at all since The Sopranos wrapped? Would taking LSD as part of his research improve his products? Discover the answers to all these questions and more on HBO's Project: MKUltra if it ever comes out.