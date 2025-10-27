Corporate America lines up to fund White House's Epstein Ballroom

The billionaires and corporations of America could stand together and make short work of an authoritarian regime. Dictators can't succeed without willing accomplices.

Instead, the rich and powerful are lining up to fund Trump's $300 million White House ballroom — a 90,000-square-foot monument to kakistocracy that's already blown past its $200 million estimate. The guest list reads like a who's who of people who definitely won't benefit from regulatory capture: Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple, and a rogues' gallery of defense contractors, crypto grifters, and tobacco companies.

Lockheed Martin, riding high on $33.4 billion in federal contracts this year, is dropping over $10 million. Their spokesperson called it helping bring "the President's vision to reality."

Google contributed $22 million as part of settling a dispute over Trump's YouTube ban. When the payment and the pardon arrive via the same invoice, that's not a settlement — it's tribute.

Comcast made the list despite — or more likely, because of — Trump calling for the FCC to revoke NBC's license in August.

Fortune has a list of all 37 donors to the ballroom.

Fascism doesn't build itself. It just needs enough people willing to write the check.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Epstein Ballroom: pic.twitter.com/eB3GQzeCOX — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 24, 2025

Previously:

• Rest assured, Trump's top priority is The Great Ballroom of People Who Can Afford the Cover Charge

• Welcome to the Ballroom, where Voguing is always in style

• White House to spend $200m on golden ballroom for Trump

• Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at White House destroyed to make space for $350m 'Epstein Ballroom'

• Music: 'Ballroom Blitz,' The Sweet (1973)

• Satellite image shows East Wing of White House completely demolished to make way for 'Epstein Ballroom'

• Amazon, Google, Apple and others seeking government favors pay for Trump's $200,000,000 ballroom