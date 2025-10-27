FBI releases new footage of unsolved 2021 pipe bomb case

Four years after pipe bombs were planted at Democratic and Republican party headquarters, the FBI still doesn't know who did it. The agency released new surveillance footage this week showing the suspect's movements on the evening of January 5, 2021, hoping someone will finally recognize the individual and come forward with information.

The enhanced video includes previously unseen footage tracking the suspect between 7:30 and 8:30 PM as they placed devices at both locations. According to the FBI, the person placed the first bomb outside the DNC at approximately 7:54 PM and the second at the RNC at 8:16 PM. Both devices were viable and "could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders," the FBI stated. Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was inside the DNC building when the bomb was discovered. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had passed by the device before it was found and safely removed.

The suspect is estimated to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and a face mask while carrying the devices in a backpack. The FBI highlighted distinctive Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes—black and gray with a yellow Nike logo. Fewer than 25,000 pairs were sold between August 2018 and January 2021. The FBI has conducted over 800 interviews and reviewed more than 23,000 video files since 2021. The agency is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's identification and arrest. The case remains unsolved.

