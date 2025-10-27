Here's how to get a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet for 84% off

TL;DR: Laptop, Tablet, Tent, or Stand! Get the versatile Refurbished Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e for just $74.99 (Reg. $475.99).

What do you look for in a laptop? With so many models out there, and each brand introducing new versions every year, you can feel suffocated by sameness. What is the difference between each PC, really? With the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook, you can get both a laptop and a tablet for just $74.99.

A laptop? A tablet? Both?

With its 2-in-1 capabilities, the Lenovo Chromebook is twice as nice as most PCs on the market. It's one of the lightest models you can find, which not only makes it more convenient to carry around but also makes it flexible enough to transform into a tablet.

This personal computer can operate in four modes for ultimate versatility. Whether you need a laptop or tablet, and you want it in a tent or a stand, the Lenovo delivers. You can touch type on the screen or click on the keyboard for complete customization.

It also delivers a seamless, fast browsing experience. With a super-fast CPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage, it's a match for other laptops on the market, even without its display party tricks.

Why try refurbished?

Refurbished computers are not like most used models you find on other secondary markets. They're in almost new condition, with only light scuffing on the body. But you can rest assured that the screen has no scratches, keeping the integrity of the 11.6″ immersive touchscreen. The anti-glare feature keeps your eyes comfortable while the high-resolution screen doesn't waste a pixel.

Combined with the Bluetooth connectivity, Chrome OS with Google-integrated apps, you get all the latest high-performance capabilities in an innovative laptop body.

Lenovo 11.6″ 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB SSD (Refurbished)

