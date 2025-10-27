How to cook duck with as much collateral damage as possible

Hide your utensils. No kitchen is safe. HowToBasic has returned.

I have a soft spot for unhinged cooking YouTuber HowToBasic, in large part thanks to his longevity on a platform uniformly obsessed with chasing trends. All you really need is a niche people will show up for, and being a faceless, naked chef whose culinary process doubles as a weapon of mass destruction is evidently working.

If you've been following his recipes, then you've already mastered the art of matcha, but you also need a meal worthy of such a drink. HowToBasic's newest easy-to-follow demonstration, roasting a Thai-style duck, is for you! All you need are several live ducks, a child, a truly ridiculous amount of shallots, a deactivated smoke alarm, and a fire extinguisher.

Couldn't be simpler.