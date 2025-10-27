Indian official says sexual assault a valuable learning opportunity for Australian women

Two Australian women cricketers were stalked and molested in broad daylight in Indore. BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya decided the real problem was that the victims didn't ask for permission before leaving their hotels.

As reported in multiple outlets, including The Hindustan Times, The Statesman, and News9, Vijayvargiya told NDTV that while there was a security lapse, "the players suddenly leaving from there without telling anyone — they didn't even tell their coach — this is a mistake from their side too." He described the assault as "unfortunate" before pivoting to what really matters: the players should "learn from this."

Learn what, exactly? That women need written permission and a police escort to buy coffee? That being molested by a man on a motorcycle is actually a valuable educational opportunity?

The minister helpfully explained that cricketers have fans and sometimes people approach them unexpectedly. Approaching someone means saying hello. What happened was assault. A 29-year-old man named Aqeel Sheikh, identified as a serial offender, was arrested within hours for stalking and molesting the athletes.

India wants to host the Olympics and attract international investment, but can't manage to let female athletes walk 200 meters without government officials suggesting it's their fault when they're assaulted. The lesson here isn't for the players. It's for everyone else.

