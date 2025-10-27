Kickstart your fall curriculum with this educational streaming app

TL;DR: Access a library of documentaries on demand with a lifetime subscription to the MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service for just $149.97 (Reg. $999).

Everyone is talking about the fall curriculum. Here's the idea: we may be decades out of school at this point (ouch!), but our brains have never been in more dire need of stimulation. Many of us spend a humiliating amount of time scrolling social media apps or our streaming services. What if we spent that time learning? With MagellanTV, a streaming service for all the best documentaries, you can learn while you relax. And right now, a lifetime subscription is 84% off at just $150 (it's usually almost $1000).

A lifetime of learning

Your fall curriculum doesn't have to look like a stack of books and a list of long-form opinion articles. Learning can be engaging and fun. Diving into a refreshing reserve of educational content is definitely more fun than rewatching Breaking Bad or The Office for the 100th time.

Not convinced? This is not your kid's educational streaming service. Rather, this is a sophisticated streaming site that offers over 4,000 high-quality movies from the world's best filmmakers. And the bonus: no ads to interrupt your service.

Unlimited access, anytime

Across multiple devices, you can access unlimited streaming at any time. Whether you're curious about history, nature, science, space, or even crime, there's something for everyone. And once you find a topic of interest, you can deep dive into an extensive playlist of content tailored to your tastes.

With weekly content refreshes and highly vetted content standards, you'll never run out of things to watch. This deal gives you access to the entire content library, whenever you want. And once you have access, you can play it on apps and websites and cast it to your TV for on-demand watching.

