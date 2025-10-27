Mechanical street organ plays medley of Boney M disco hits

In this video, a traditional street organ is fed the sheet music for a medley of classic Boney M disco hits such as Mary's Boy Child, Rasputin and Rivers of Babylon. [via Adam Seats: "If you ever catch me staring off into space and you wonder what's going on in there, assume it's this."]

Boney M, founded in 1974 in West Germany, achieved a string of international disco hits as the decade fermented and was among the first western bands to achieve success in the Soviet Union, though they were not permitted to play Rasputin live in Moscow.

The Mechanical Music Man's youtube channel has plenty other oddities, including Boy George, Coldplay, and Ace of Base's The Sign. It's 5 p.m. somewhere in hell! And you can buy the CD, Feeling Good with a Dutch Street Organ.