Microsoft sends Halo to PlayStation after losing hardware war

It's hard to pin down what "the Xbox brand" is nowadays. Xbox itself certainly seems to be trying to turn people away from engaging with its product, whether intentionally through its baffling "Everything is an Xbox" ad campaign or unintentionally through its ever-increasing prices.

With the brand's public perception at an all-time low, its continued failure to present a unified image, and week after week of damaging news — from layoffs to price hikes to executive blunders —no one really knows where Xbox is headed or what shape it'll be in when it gets there.

I'll tell you what I know, though: when I said that one Helldivers crossover was the closest PlayStation fans would ever get to playing Halo, I had no idea how wrong I would be. The newly-announced Halo: Campaign Evolved (shitty name, by the way) is a complete remake of the original Halo coming to Xbox, PC… and yes, PlayStation 5.

I cannot possibly emphasize how big a deal this is, but odds are you already know yourself. Halo is bar none the biggest IP Xbox has, and historically one of the biggest draws to the console. It'd be like Nintendo suddenly putting Super Mario Galaxy on Steam. This is a tacit admission that Xbox has lost the hardware war — the writing was on the wall already, granted, but this italicizes and underlines it.

I'm not going to buy the game, of course, because I already played the last Halo 1 remake as part of the Master Chief Collection. (Which, in truth, makes this decision even more baffling. There's already a Halo remake; go play it.) Even so, I can gawk as the age of console wars passes into history. Hopefully, Xbox's slow transition to being a software-first brand will bring it more success (and fewer layoffs).