Old Teac tube TV has retrogame-style screen saver

The 15-inch Teac CTM3410, a vintage CRT television, had a peculiar feature: a screensaver with a pixel-art rabbit collecting carrots which looks for all the world like an early-1980s ZX spectrum game. Devil's Blush found one on the side of the road; here's a video of it on YouTube. Even in its time, this creation would have been both old-fashioned by at least 15 years, yet adorably elaborate for what you might expect from a TV's chipset, "logo pong" then being the state of the art. File under "what they took from us."

If the code itself can't be dumped (and even if it can) I hope someone makes a game based on this wonderful creation. But wait, there's more! The TV has a "biorhythm inquiry" page. You put in a birth date and the current date, and it will tell you the energy, "intelli", emotion, and average.

Here's a datasheet from Teac Australia; the details suggests late 1990s/early 2000s vintage.