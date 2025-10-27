Pegasus surveillance software coming to America

Well, this feels timely. As the current administration has been working hard to put every Gravy Seal they can hire to use to clamp down on rights and freedoms, Creepy Israeli company NSO will most likely become Creepy American Company NSO. If you're not familiar with the shady corporation's work, one of their greatest hits is called Pegasus, It is intrusive surveillance software that has been used to target journalists, activists, and corporate targets worldwide through their smartphones. According to TechCrunch, the acquisition is nearly complete, pending only approval from Israel's Defense Export Control Agency.

Israeli tech news website Calcalist reported that Hollywood producer Robert Simonds leads the group purchasing NSO in a deal valued in the tens of millions of dollars. NSO declined to specify the investment amount or identify the investors. An NSO representative stated, "This investment does not mean that the company is moving out of Israeli regulatory or operational control. The company's headquarters and core operations remain in Israel. It continues to be fully supervised and regulated by the relevant Israeli authorities, including the Ministry of Defense and the Israeli regulatory framework."

It's just another sign of the United States' quick slide into autocracy. Time was that the American government was salty with NSO as it was being used by foreign powers to spy on a number of Americans through their smartphones. As a trust, the company was banned from importing its products into the United States. And why is a Hollywood producer leading a group of American investors in acquiring NSO Group?

If you're someone doing something the government wouldn't like — working as a journalist or protesting the erosion of the rule of law, for example — now's the time to come up with a new communications strategy.