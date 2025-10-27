Sennheiser's HDB 630 headphones a hit with reviewers

Sennheister's HDB 630 wireless headphones made a splash. They're minimal-looking but high-end, and come with their own bluetooth dongle so they're not stuck with whatever crummy wireless chipset your computer came with.

The in-house 42 mm transducer delivers neutral sound with lifelike mids, stunning detail, and a wide soundstage. Enjoy high resolution with support for aptX™ HD and aptX™ Adaptive, especially when paired with the included BTD 700 Bluetooth® USB C Dongle For the purest signal, connect via USB C or analog input for lossless listening at up to 24 bit/96 kHz. Parametric equalizer for advanced equalization and the crossfeed feature give you complete control of your sound. Powerful adaptive noise cancellation blocks distractions without degrading clarity, dynamics, or balance. Listen for days, not hours, with up to 60 hours of battery operation.

Headfonia's review finds them "surprisingly efficient, even brilliant."

Not colored, not lush, but precise and natural, in a way that reminded me of good studio monitors. Clearly the HDB 630 doesn't scream for attention, but rewards careful listening with impressive tonal balance and surgical control.

They're a game changer, says Joshua Valour.

The problem is the price: they look like they're competing with simple midrange offerings like Beats or whatever, but the $500 price tag soars past top picks like Focal Bathys, on sale for a few dollars more, and Sony's XM5, nowhere near as pricey.

"Maybe buy 2 headphones instead," writes phillyd at r/headphones. "One of the best ever sounding closed backs, definitely the best I've heard with active noice cancellation," they write, but "comfort is not great" and they're "boring looking" and "expensive."

HDB 630 [Sennheiser]

