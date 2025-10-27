Treasury secretary worth $500 million says he feels soybean farmers' pain

Scott Bessent wants you to know he feels your pain. The Treasury Secretary, worth $500 million, looked into the camera and told ABC's Martha Raddatz that he understands what soybean farmers are going through because he's a soybean farmer too.

Except he's not. As reported in Rolling Stone, Bessent is a landlord who owns $25 million in North Dakota farmland and collects up to $1 million a year in rent from actual farmers. You know, the kind who work the land instead of cashing checks from their hedge fund office.

China stopped buying American soybeans after Trump's tariff wars — they used to purchase 54 percent of the U.S. crop — and now Bessent is negotiating to sell the crop he literally profits from. Government ethics experts call this a "massive conflict of interest." Bessent calls it being a farmer.

He promised to divest during his confirmation hearing. That was almost a year ago. He's still holding the farmland, claiming there's "no liquid market" for selling it.

In Trump's kakistocracy, "I feel your pain" translates to "I collect your rent check."

