Trump Labor Dept promotes Aryan workforce in creepy Nazi-style ad campaign

Calling all white Christian men: The Trump regime "NEEDS YOU!" to "Build America's future!" and "Restore the American dream." If you're anything other than a Caucasian young buck, however, you're out of luck.

Only freshly scrubbed white dudes are featured as real workers in the U.S Department of Labor's months-long "Blue Collar Boom" ad campaign, which uses Nazi-like propaganda posters on Instagram and X to promise prosperous days ahead. (See examples below.)

Some might argue that a few women are included in the campaign, but of the dozens of ads so far, only one worker is a woman, placed to the side of a towering white man. The rest of the campaign's ladyfolk, of which there are only a few in total, are wearing old-timey dresses, hair clips, and even white gloves (I kid you not). And people of color? Just one exists — a light-brown fellow who is in the same ad as the lonesome working woman, on the other side of the towering white man.

"The American Dream belongs to the American People," says the Labor Department's latest propaganda poster, put up on Instagram two days ago, which shows a retro image of a clean-cut young (white) man set against a pastoral hill with a church and an American flag. Another poster from five days ago, featuring a Sunday-clad church family (White? You bet!) sitting in a pew, advertises "A dream worth fighting for!"

And then there is poster after poster, since at least August, showing variations of the same Aryan-American worker type, with slogans such as, "Your Nation Needs You!" "Make America Skilled Again!" and perhaps the most fascist of them all, "Build Your Homeland's Future."

Ironically, the ad campaign uses AI, and not real Americans — white men or otherwise — to create its propaganda posters promising these glorious new jobs.

From The Voice: At first glance, the campaign might appear to be a harmless throwback to World War II recruitment posters. But as The Black Wall Street Times reports, its messaging is anything but neutral. The aesthetic centers white masculinity as the symbol of national strength, evoking imagery used by Nazi Germany to elevate Aryan men while erasing women and minorities from public life. In the 1930s, Joseph Goebbels' Ministry of Propaganda popularized posters of blond, muscular men as the "ideal German worker." Women appeared only as mothers, while Jews, Roma, and others were erased altogether. The Trump Administration's posters, Nehemiah D. Frank writes, follow a chillingly similar script: White men as the emblem of loyalty, patriotism, and progress.

"The continuity with Nazi aesthetics isn't coincidence," said Nehemiah Frank of The Black Wall Street Times when this campaign first came out. "It's cultural grooming."

Oddly enough, mainstream media hasn't yet made a peep about this creepy campaign. And as Frank puts it, "if history is any guide, silence in the face of propaganda is complicity."

