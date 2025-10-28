Artist transforms acorns, pumpkins, and flowers into tiny characters

In the past, we've featured Rhode Island-based artist, photographer, toy designer, and storyteller David M. Bird's wonderful and whimsical "Becorns" creations — those adorable little people that Bird makes out of acorns and then beautifully photographs. The Becorns — and the stories the Bird creates around the creatures — are absolutely delightful and bring such joy into this world.

While the Becorn acorn people are what Bird is best known for, his other creations are equally delightful. Bird posted a video telling the story of how a new character, Lady Gourdelia, recently sprang to life from the remnants of a pumpkin creature he made last year, Lord Gourdon. In this video, Bird recounts how he created Lord Gourdon last fall. The royal gentleman didn't last very long, though, because, as all pumpkins do, Lord Gourdon decomposed and faded away, leaving only sticks behind. A year later, Bird noticed a beautiful flower on a pumpkin vine growing where he had discarded what was left of Lord Gourdon. From that flower, he crafted Lord Gourdon's daughter, Lady Gourdelia. She's simply adorable and has the same cute smile and gentle presence as her father!

Bird also recently posted a video describing his experiences building flower people. In the video, aptly named, "Building with Flowers is Hard," Bird discusses many of the challenges he encounters when trying to create characters from flowers. Because flowers are fragile and wilt quickly, you have to gather materials, build the figures, and photograph them quickly before they fall apart. He explains that it's also hard to connect the various pieces of the flower characters in ways that allow them to hold a pose or carry their own weight. Despite these challenges, Bird has managed to create some gorgeous flower people and to capture them in some beautiful photographs. In the video he discusses one project where he wanted to create a "Queen of Spring" that a Becorn might encounter after surviving a cold winter. Bird walks us through the process of creating four iterations of the flower character before finally perfecting her. The photographs he captured of a Becorn kneeling in awe to present a gift to the Queen of Spring — a drop of precious water — are just stunning.

If you need some uplifting content today, look no further than this eight-minute video of the birth of the "Queen of Spring." And see more of David M. Bird's wonderful work on Instagram, YouTube, or his website.

Previously:

• David M. Bird breaths life into his Becorns

• The story of David Bird, the man behind the adorable world of Becorns

• Man builds a fairytale-esque cottage for garden mice (video)