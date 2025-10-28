BrickBoy turns the LEGO Game Boy into a working handheld

Fans of LEGO and Nintendo rejoiced earlier this year when the LEGO Game Boy was released. The model is near perfect, with all the buttons of the original gaming handheld. It also includes two Game Paks and swappable lenticular displays to match the games. The only thing that would make it perfect is if it worked.

Now, thanks to Substance Labs, the set can be modded into BrickBoy, a playable LEGO Game Boy, with a backlit screen, and a functional speaker and buttons. Freeware games are included, and additional ROMs can be added. The creators claim the entire upgrade process only takes five minutes.

The Kickstarter offers three versions of BrickBoy. The basic version is the Essentials Kit, which runs on batteries that create a bump-out at the back of the unit. The Gamer Kit, which plays games from all Game Boy versions and has a rechargeable battery. The Collector's Edition adds an always-on mode so that the Brick Boy can run a demo while on display. An issue that earlier prevented US backers from selecting the Gamer Kit has been resolved.

The early bird prices range from €99 to €129, or about $116 to $186. The Gamer Kit price will rise to €189 48 hours after launch, so grab it now. Shipping costs to the United States will sting a bit. The project will likely have reached its €116,600 goal by the time you read this.

Previously:

• You can build this world's tiniest Game Boy Color clone

• 40-year-old arcade game OutRun ported to 27-year-old Game Boy Color

• Wooden Game Boy made with CNC