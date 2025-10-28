D.C.'s 88-year-old congressional delegate scammed at home

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington D.C.'s nonvoting representative in the U.S. House, was scammed out of $4,400 by a fake cleaning crew at her home.

An internal police report obtained by NBC4 Washington details how suspects were able to enter Norton's home on Thursday and access her credit card before someone, whom her office called a house manager and friend, was able to put a stop to it. A D.C. police report described Norton, 88, as having the "early stages of dementia," and said Norton has a caretaker with power of attorney. Norton's office pushed back against that claim.

The crime is being treated as felony fraud, NBC News reports, and no arrests were immediately made. "Her public appearances and speeches have been sparse during a crucial time for the District of Columbia," adds NBC News, "as President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress move to seize power from D.C. voters by revoking local laws and threatening a "complete and total" federal takeover of the liberal city." The Washington Post described her in its latest endorsement as "D.C's first line of defense."

88 years old, suffering from dementia, shuffled around by a phalanx of staffers, one of which has her power of attorney, and when her "caretaker" is out she's easy prey for door-to-door con artists. What do you call your act? The Democrats.