Discover the retro electric cars hidden in an Arizona Powerhouse

The Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum in Kingman, Arizona, is housed in a historic powerhouse and showcases a collection spanning over a century of electric vehicle design. Owner Roderick Wilde has assembled everything from everyday modern electric vehicles to a record-breaking electric race car. The museum proves that electric cars aren't a recent invention, they're a forgotten chapter of automotive history.

Electric vehicles thrived in the early 1900s before gasoline cars dominated the market. Atlas Obscura says, "Electric vehicles aren't a 21st-century innovation; they date back to the 19th century. For a brief time in the early 1900s, they even competed with gasoline cars, before cheap fuel and limited battery technology rendered them impractical."

A single admission ticket grants access to the Electric Vehicle Museum plus three additional Kingman attractions: the Arizona Route 66 Museum, the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, and the Bonelli House.



See also: Electric vehicle resale values crash worldwide in 2025