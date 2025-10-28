Ducks compete in the wildest pea-eating contest ever

My new favorite competitive sport is "Pea Madness," featuring the ducks of Cheese and Quackers Homestead. It happens most Sundays (and occasionally on Mondays) and features ducks like Popcorn, Dippin' Dot, Peanut, Mango, Almond, Anchovy, and more, racing to see who can eat peas the fastest. Each competition has several rounds, and in each match up, whichever duck can gobble up twenty peas that are sitting in a bowl of water in the fewest seconds is the winner and proceeds to the next round. The timer starts when the duck's bill first hits the water, and stops when the last pea is consumed. The duck (or ducks, when they are competing as teams) who wins the entire competition each week gets the grand prize: a giant bucket full of scrumptious peas!

It's really fun watching the ducks snarfle the peas. They're adorable, and truly seem to love, love, LOVE eating peas. I'm actually surprised at how exciting I find the matchups, given my general lack of interest in most sports. But, somehow, this is a sport I can truly get behind. The ducks are amazingly quick — some can eat a bowl of peas in under five seconds! A few ducks in particular, like Anchovy and Almond, are fierce competitors and are absolute standouts. I'd hate to go head-to-head with either of them in a pea-eating contest, that's for sure.

Check out the action of Pea Madness here. And if you want to see more of the Cheese and Quackers gang, here's a six-minute ASMR video of a bunch of them slurping up peas and quacking in delight. Enjoy!

Cheese and Quackers Homestead is a small homestead in New York that primarily works with waterfowl. See more of the ducks who live there on YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook.

Previously:

• Watch these thirsty ducks sip fancy 'duckaritas' in adorable ASMR videos

• Ducks eating peas

• Tiny ducks delight NYC neighborhood