Earth-bathing: the 18th-century doctor who believed burying yourself in dirt could heal the body

In the late eighteenth century, Scottish physician James Graham (1745–1794) promoted an unconventional therapy he called "earth-bathing." He claimed that burying the body in freshly dug soil could heal everything from nervous disorders to rheumatism. For Graham, the Earth was a "great, huge Animal" whose energy could renew human health when people reconnected with it directly.

Graham believed that just as the planet's systems stayed in balance, so could the body's "microclimates" be restored through contact with clean, vital soil. He preferred light, reddish soil from hillsides, taken in the morning, and thought that singing while buried helped circulate the body. Before his dirt-based cures, Graham had already attracted attention for his spectacular Temple of Health and Temple of Hymen in London, where he combined electricity, magnetism, and showmanship in over-the-top medical displays.

Thomas Rowlandson (1756–1827) captured this absurdity perfectly in his print "Dr Graham's Bathing Establishment," depicting an indoor room crowded with nude figures luxuriating in soil—many still sporting fancy hats, because apparently one doesn't abandon fashion entirely for therapeutic dirt.

Though many saw him as a quack, his work reflected Enlightenment-era curiosity about the body's connection to the natural world and the mysterious vitality of the Earth itself. Earth bathing sounds fun, regardless of any alleged health benefits. As long as there are no giant centipedes, rabid groundhogs, or a hidden cavern of worms, then I'm in.

