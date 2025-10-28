Elon Musk's cringe-posting addiction cost Tesla over one million car sales

Elon Musk spent $300 million buying himself a spot in Trump's administration and all he got was a loss of over one million Tesla sales.

Yale economists put a number on what everyone already suspected: Musk's transformation from cringe-humor tech bro to MAGA simp has been catastrophic for the car company he pretends he founded.

As reported by CNN, Tesla's U.S. sales would have been 67% to 83% higher from October 2022 to April 2025 without what researchers call the "Musk partisan effect." That's between 1 million and 1.26 million vehicles that didn't sell because the CEO couldn't stop with the edgelord shitposting.

Musk essentially ran the world's most expensive marketing campaign for every other electric vehicle manufacturer. Democratic buyers — you know, the environmentally minded people who actually wanted electric cars — took their money to Tesla's competitors instead. Rival EV and hybrid sales jumped 17% to 22%.

Somewhere, every other EV manufacturer is lighting a candle at the altar of whatever compels Musk to keep tweeting.

