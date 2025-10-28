Federal agents gas Chicago kids on their way to Halloween parade

Halloween came early for one Chicago neighborhood when federal agents decided the only thing scarier than ghosts was government. ICE and Border Patrol units reportedly stormed Old Irving Park just as parents and children were heading to a Halloween parade, filling the air with tear gas in defiance of a federal judge's order. The kids wore masks for fun. The agents wore them for anonymity.

"So you had folks who were literally out on the street taking their kids to this Halloween parade when this happened," he said. "I didn't see anybody make physical contact with these agents. I didn't see anybody do anything that justified, for instance, taking my 70-year-old neighbor to the ground."

The agents left the neighborhood after about 30 minutes, and the Halloween parade proceeded—but with many families opting to stay home.

Kolp told CBS News he retrieved a tear gas canister from his yard.

"I knew that piece of evidence would be critical for the judge to understand what the facts are," he said.