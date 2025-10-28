HHS rolls out new performance metric: loyalty to Dear Leader



Public service is getting a new definition at the Department of Health and Human Services. Employees are being told that loyalty to Donald Trump is now a critical element in their performance. Forget data, deadlines, or disease prevention. The objective metric is how low you bow. It is less civil service and more revival tent as the disgusting fascists continue their slow rolling conversion of our beloved Constitutional Republic into a vicious clown show.

Tens of thousands of HHS employees have to fulfill four "critical elements" for their annual performance reviews, which take place at the end of the fiscal year. One of those elements, "Faithful Support of Administration of the Law and the President's Policies," lays out how workers now have to essentially prove their loyalty to Trump's policies. "This is the most critical element for reviewing the job performance of someone who serves under the elected President," reads this requirement. "Faithful administration of one's role in the Executive Branch requires commitment to the principles of the Founding, including equality under the law and democratic self-government," it continues. "All Senior Professionals must clearly and demonstrably support implementation of the President's policy priorities through specific results that align with and advance the President's specific policy agenda." HuffPo



Internal emails show that supervisors were instructed to "consider loyalty" when evaluating federal employees, as if public health were a reality show and the pink slip a rose. Career officials are calling it a return to the spoils system, where qualifications end and flattery begins. The department's mission used to be protecting Americans' health. Now it's protecting Trump's fragile ego.

Previously:

• Kristi Noem will not contradict Dear Leader

• MAGA Mike closes the House of Representatives to protect Dear Leader from an Epstein vote

• Trump claims taxing billionaires would hurt poor people's feelings