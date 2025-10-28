MAGA Mike risks Trump's displeasure

Admitting that the United States Constitution strictly prohibits Donald Trump from serving a third term as President, MAGA Mike Johnson has said something that suggests he isn't always 100% subservient and in lock step with the Orange Menace.

"It's been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I've talked about the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many American people lament that, the Trump 2028 cap is one of the most popular that's ever been produced, and he has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on fire about the very prospect," he continued. "But I do believe that we've got three extraordinary years ahead of us, and the two years of the Trump administration are going to be an incredible thing."

Johnson noted that it would be difficult to amend the Constitution before the 2028 election.

"It takes about 10 years to do that, as you all know, to allow all the states to ratify what two-thirds of the House and three-fourths of the states would approve," he explained. "So I don't see the path for that, but I can tell you that we are not going to take our foot off the gas pedal."