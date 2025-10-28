Marin County unleashes search party for drunk guy napping in field



Forty rescuers, dogs, e-bikes, and a drone scoured Marin County's forests this weekend to save a man who didn't actually need saving. The camper had wandered away from the Olema Ranch Campground while "potentially severely intoxicated," sparking an overnight search. Hours later, he stumbled back to camp, unharmed, tho potentially hungover, reporting that he'd passed out in a field.

By 3 a.m. on Sunday, dozens of search and rescue personnel were deployed, including K-9 and e-bike teams. The search and rescue team even used an unmanned drone to search for the man from above.

Rachelle Wilmot, a deputy with the Marin County Sheriff's Office, said the team had assembled so quickly to "make sure that we located this person as quickly as possible." The group was looking in a heavily wooded area for about an hour when the man reappeared.

"The subject walked back to his campsite and reported that he had been passed out in a field about half mile away," officials from the Marin County Search and Rescue said in a post on Facebook.