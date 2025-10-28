New book documents the golden age of zine publishing from 1982 – 1998

Zinelandia collects cover art from 115 zines published between 1982 and 1998, documenting the visual evolution of underground publishing during the Factsheet Five era. The 125-page full-color book has zines from 15 countries, tracing the shift from stolen office photocopies to home laser printing as zines connected artists, punks, and Mail Art practitioners across an international network.

Factsheet Five began as editor Mike Gunderloy's solution to a correspondence problem. In a 1989 interview with Maximum Rocknroll, he explained: "I found that I was repeating myself in letters, telling people to check out the few zines I knew. So one day, I hauled out an old ditto machine, typed up everything I knew about zines at the time (two pages of unreduced type), and made 50 copies to send to people."

The review publication grew into a vast directory that nurtured self-publishing communities from 1982 to 1998.

