New online logic game where criminals tell the truth

Clues by Sam is a daily logic puzzle that requires deduction rather than guessing. You work through a 4×5 grid of named characters, determining who is innocent and who is criminal based on clues provided by the suspects themselves. Every clue is truthful, even those given by criminals.

The game operates on pure logic. As creator Sam explains in the instructions, "You cannot guess! Just like in real life, you can't convict someone based on a 50/50 hunch. There is always a logical next choice, even when you think there isn't." Wrong guesses are tracked, but the game allows players to work through problems systematically until they solve the puzzle.

New puzzles are released daily at midnight Eastern Time. The game works on mobile devices, too.

