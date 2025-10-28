New retro Bluetooth speakers from Ikea

Ikea has a knack for offering good gadgets at a great price (Exhibit A: the Teenage Engineering collabs) and I wish it'd get a little more ambitious. But the Blomprakt is a typical offering from the Swedish retailer: a bluetooth lamp-speaker combo, ostentatiously minimal in white, black or pale blue plastic. [via Notebook Check]

This versatile speaker can be placed at different angles to suit your needs – the dual cord slots underneath make it easy to reposition while maintaining its sleek look. Allows you to always listen to your favorite music or podcast – all you need is your phone, computer or other Bluetooth device. With a simple press and hold, you can seamlessly dim the light and create a perfect atmosphere for any occasion and activity.

It was designed by Jon Eliason and in stores now for $60.

Image: IKEA

The $50 Nattbad speaker, also in store now, doesn't have a lamp. But I love the muted matte yellow (it also comes in black and a beigey pink) and the timeless styling. You can set them up as a stereo pair, too, or more: