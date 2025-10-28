New retro Bluetooth speakers from Ikea

Ikea has a knack for offering good gadgets at a great price (Exhibit A: the Teenage Engineering collabs) and I wish it'd get a little more ambitious. But the Blomprakt is a typical offering from the Swedish retailer: a bluetooth lamp-speaker combo, ostentatiously minimal in white, black or pale blue plastic. [via Notebook Check]
This versatile speaker can be placed at different angles to suit your needs – the dual cord slots underneath make it easy to reposition while maintaining its sleek look.
Allows you to always listen to your favorite music or podcast – all you need is your phone, computer or other Bluetooth device.
With a simple press and hold, you can seamlessly dim the light and create a perfect atmosphere for any occasion and activity.
It was designed by Jon Eliason and in stores now for $60.
The $50 Nattbad speaker, also in store now, doesn't have a lamp. But I love the muted matte yellow (it also comes in black and a beigey pink) and the timeless styling. You can set them up as a stereo pair, too, or more:
This Bluetooth speaker is easy to use and has a clear and powerful sound that can easily be enhanced by adding more NATTBAD speakers.
Sound can change your mood, the atmosphere at home and bring people together as you listen to podcasts and audiobooks with your family – or enjoy music when having friends over for dinner.