Portland frog costumes are effective psychological warfare against authoritarianism

In Portland, activists are wearing oversized frog costumes to shame Trump's heavily militarized, masked secret police who are occupying their city. The seemingly absurd spectacle is a stroke of psychological genius, says Dr. Geoffrey Grammer in his video "The Psychology of the Portland Green Frog."

According to Grammer, the costumed protesters aren't just being silly — they're using humor as a weapon against humorless authoritarianism. He explains that dictators always cast non-followers as violent extremists, which often creates a self-fulfilling prophecy that leads to draconian crackdowns. But when the supposed threat arrives dressed for a toddler's birthday party, the fascist's fear-mongering narrative suddenly looks as silly as the protestors.

These frog costumes are a form of "emotional aikido" — a way to respond to paramilitary goons' aggression with parody, refusing to accept negative projections, and transforming the dictator's lies into a joke. The protesters become tricksters, destabilizing attempts to control the narrative and inviting the public to laugh at the pathetic banality of authoritarianism.

Freud called humor a mature defense; it loosens fear's grip, undermines propaganda, and uplifts the spirit.

It's time to let the frogs — wobbling, ridiculous, and invincible — lead the way.

This originally appeared on It Is Happening.