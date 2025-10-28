Texas Supreme Court: judges who refuse to marry gays don't violate state rules

Texas judges who refuse to marry gays because of "sincerely held religious beliefs" do not violate state rules on judicial impartiality, according to the state Supreme Court. The court added a comment to Texas's judicial conduct code Friday, reports Kera News.

The high court's comment on Oct. 24, effective immediately, could have statewide implications for gay marriage and potentially play a role in a federal lawsuit attempting to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage.

The ruling is a challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 case Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized gay marriage nationally and required judges and justices to the peace to officiate weddings without discrimination. The Texas case concerns Waco Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who has refused to comply since 2016.

Once the judicial conduct commission learned of this, it launched an inquiry into Hensley's policy in 2018 and issued the public warning the next year. Hensley did not appeal the reprimand but instead sued, arguing for protections under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which states the government can't make restrictions that substantially burden someone's freedom of religion.

The Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act states the government can't make restrictions that substantially burden someone's freedom of religion. The problem is that this creates religious exemptions from the law to allow racial discrimination, sexism and homophobia.

