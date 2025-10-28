Trump 2.0 turns immigration enforcement into a traveling terror show



Convicted felon Donald Trump is turning immigration enforcement into performance art for authoritarians. The last officials inside ICE who believed in restraint are being replaced with Border Patrol hardliners whose idea of law enforcement involves little law and is heavy on enforcement. What used to be a bureaucracy of cold efficiency is becoming a stage for overweight swaggering masked agents snatching people in parking lots and calling it patriotism.

National Immigration Center fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick describes the changes in ICE leadership as a hard step towards more terror tactics. Apparently, Border Patrol leadership is even less accountable and less likely to care about the law than the former ICE guys.

"Generally speaking, ICE typically conducts very targeted operations, largely going after criminal illegal aliens or those with deportation orders, but almost always knowing who they are targeting for arrest, often conducting surveillance to learn their schedules before and waiting hours before arresting them if needed," he wrote. By contrast, "Border Patrol, under Trump 2.0 … has been extremely aggressive and has been at the forefront of some of the most controversial immigration enforcement operations we've seen so far, carrying out roving patrols in Los Angeles, Chicago, etc, often at Home Depot, car washes, flea markets etc, leading to a handful of federal judges around the country issuing injunctions against them." This shift is not lost on Reichlin-Melnick, who has a grim assessment of what this means. "HUGE moment. ICE leadership is being purged tonight," he wrote. "The old guard, which prioritized targeted enforcement operations aimed at people with criminal records, is being replaced with Border Patrol and Greg Bovino's 'Midway Blitz' style." "Think things are bad now? It'll get worse," he added. RawStory

The purge reportedly comes from Corey Lewandowski, who has never held a badge but has rage issues. ICE field chiefs are being swapped out for Border Patrol commanders like Greg Bovino, whose "Midway Blitz" raids have already drawn injunctions from judges for being reckless and unconstitutional. The people who once managed enforcement are being replaced by the people who treat it like a game. Trump's vision of order looks a lot like chaos in a Hugo Boss-inspired uniform.

