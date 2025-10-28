"What do you live for?" Share your answer on this website

On Collect The Reasons, strangers answer one of life's biggest questions: what do you live for? The site is overflowing with heartfelt responses, plus a few humorous ones, like "I live in a pineapple under the sea." Some reasons are universal, like the idea that life is a gift, while others are deeply personal to the person who wrote them.

Contributing your own reason is simple. Just type it in the text field at the top of the page. You can engage with posts you like by clicking the plus sign, and popular submissions get featured under the "selected" category.

It's an inspiring experience that offers genuine insight into strangers' lives. If you're feeling overwhelmed, spending time with these responses can remind you what truly matters. The character limit works beautifully, too; it keeps each reason distilled to its essence.



