Why this badly written back pain book has a cult following

John Sarno's Healing Back Pain has inspired devotion bordering on the religious. A Seattle group dedicated to repetitive strain injuries reportedly disbanded after reading it and concluding their pain was psychosomatic. Larry David called his treatment "the closest thing to a religious experience." The book's promise: chronic pain might disappear once you understand it has no physical cause.

As Uri Bram writes in the Atoms vs Bits newsletter, the entire book boils down to three ideas. Physical pain — back, joints, headaches, stomach — might be your body distracting you from emotional problems. Realizing this can make the pain vanish.

Uri acknowledges the book works for many people while calling the writing "bad." He estimates the core argument takes 100 words, with the rest filled by repetitive anonymized case studies.

[T]his book is 50% composed of: "let me give you an example. A [young/old/milddle-aged] [man/woman/child] came to me with back pain. They had seen many other doctors for many years and had been told their pain was incurable, and that they would never [play tennis / go running / dance the tango in Argentina] again. However, after talking to me and learning about my methods, it turns out that their pain all stems from the trouble in their [work / marriage / torrid affair with an Argentinian tango dancer]. Now they have been pain free for 10 years and they tell me that it's all thanks to my methods." The above is not exaggerated, except for that he never does anything as interesting as the Argentinian tango bit. I swear that not a single example added anything meaningfully different to my understanding than the 100 examples before, all of which are just variants of "this person had anxiety or anger from their work or home life, and their physical pain was actually just trapped emotional pain."

The book resembles Richard Ferber's baby sleep training method — both offer counterintuitive solutions that can be summarized in a paragraph, both produce seemingly miraculous results, and both fill hundreds of pages essentially repeating one idea.

Perhaps the repetition serves a purpose: building psychological confidence to follow advice that contradicts instinct. As blogger Jehan suggests: "Keep reading until your back is fixed, then stop."