Your brain is addicted to stories — and it's killing your reality

A seventeen-year Zen practitioner argues that storytelling isn't just how we communicate – it's the technology that hijacked human consciousness itself. In Arrow: The Power and Poison of Story, released today, William Gadea traces how we became "Story Animals," creatures who experience life through an endless stream of internal narratives.

Drawing from neuroscience, evolutionary biology, and Buddhist thought, Gadea shows how separate mental abilities — consciousness, memory, language — fused into something unprecedented: the power to create and inhabit stories. This capability transformed humans into beings who live inside linear tales of origin, identity and destiny that can feel more real than direct experience. The book's title references a Buddhist parable about a monk struck by a poisoned arrow, which Gadea uses to explore narrative as both medicine and toxin.

The Peruvian-American filmmaker brings an unusual perspective as both storyteller and meditation practitioner. "I didn't want to write a book that other people could write better than me," Gadea explains. "What came out was something quite idiosyncratic: a mixture of neuroscience, evolutionary studies, Buddhist tales, history, myth, all mixed with memoir and personal reflections."

Rather than arguing we should abandon narrative entirely, Gadea points toward a different relationship with our stories. "The stories we don't pay enough attention to are the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves," he says. "My practice isn't about losing those stories – it's about constantly remembering that they are just stories."

