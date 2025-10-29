Beaver stops traffic to drag giant tree branch across road

This is no ordinary traffic jam. A beaver decided that the standstill traffic was the perfect opportunity to drag a gigantic tree branch from one side of the road to the other.

From YouTube:

"You cannot make this up. I was stuck in a massive traffic jam on the highway here in the United States and had no idea what was going on. Then I saw him. This little guy, just trying to bring his branch home for his dam. He had the whole highway stopped! The pure determination is honestly inspiring."

Getting stuck in traffic isn't so bad when you get to witness a beaver collecting material to build its dam. Traffic is annoying, but it would be hard to be mad about this incident because the little guy is so cute. I love how the tree branch is so much bigger than the beaver's body, but he insists on dragging it (no matter how long it takes).

