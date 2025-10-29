Italian company pays $1.5B for America's most embarrassing email domain

AOL was worth over $100 billion when it merged with Time Warner in 2000. Now it's worth $1.5 billion. Italian tech holding company Bending Spoons just agreed to buy AOL from Apollo Global Management for roughly $1.5 billion, reports Axios, in what amounts to a face-saving exit for a brand that's been circling the drain for two decades.

The peculiar part is that AOL actually works. It still generates hundreds of millions of dollars through advertising and subscription services, including LifeLock identity theft protection, LastPass password management, and McAfee Multi Access malware protection. The email service alone ranks among the top 10 most used globally. The brand endures because it delivers value to a loyal, older demographic.

From the service that literally was "America Online" to a portfolio line item in a European app developer managed by a company most people have never heard of.

Previously:

• AOL ends dial-up service

• The man behind AOL's 'You've got mail!' voice of the 1990s

• Yahoo and AOL fall to private equity as Verizon exits media business

• AOL hacked

• Latest collectibles craze: AOL CDs.