Cartoonist Peter Kuper wishes we weren't here

Mere months after the publication of his triumphant graphic novel about a post-apocalyptic insect world, Insectopolis, cartoonist Peter Kuper is back with another yet book about the end of humans, this time a real-life alarm and warning.

Posted with the permission of Peter Kuper

Wish We Weren't Here: Postcards from the Apocalypse is a collection of Kuper's wordless environmentally themed cartoons for the French humor magazine Charlie Hebdo. The cartoons are four-panel panic attacks, expressing absolute fright over what humans are doing to the planet and ourselves.

Kuper, also known for his wordless "Spy vs. Spy" comics for MAD Magazine (in 1997 he took over the series originally created by Antonio Prohias), is a master at visually inventive comics.

