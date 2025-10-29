Doctor Who returns to BBC control without Disney backing

If you're a sci-fi fan who's been boycotting Disney+ due to Disney's cowardly response to Trump's fascistic bullying, there's good news: you can return to a beloved show guilt-free. According to Gizmodo, Disney+ has ended its partnership with the BBC on Doctor Who.

The BBC confirmed after months of speculation that Doctor Who will return at Christmas 2026—and it will do so without Disney's involvement. After two seasons and the upcoming spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea," Disney will not renew its co-production and distribution partnership. The British broadcaster stated that "the Doctor is not going anywhere" and promised to announce plans for the next series, ensuring "the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."

Russell T Davies has agreed to write the upcoming Christmas Special. However, it remains unclear whether he'll continue as showrunner for future seasons or who will replace Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. The Season 2 finale ended with Gatwa's character regenerating into Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper, a former companion from the show's early years. Speculation abounds about whether Piper will actually become the 16th Doctor.

This development returns Doctor Who to BBC-controlled production after two decades of independent broadcasting before the Disney partnership began in 2023. The show's future beyond the 2026 Christmas special remains uncertain, though the BBC expressed full commitment to continuing the franchise. For now, fans will need to wait over a year for new content, though the spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea," starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, arrives before year's end.