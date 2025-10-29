DOJ fires prosecutors for describing Jan 6 accurately

Accuracy is a fireable offense in Trump's Department of Justice. As reported by Democracy Docket, federal prosecutors Carlos Valdivia and Samuel White were placed on leave within hours of submitting a sentencing memo that described Jan. 6, 2021, using the word "rioters." The White House initiated the removal, undermining DOJ independence as is its wont.

The prosecutors' offense was straightforward legal documentation. In their memo, Valdivia and White asked a judge to sentence Taylor Taranto, a Jan. 6 defendant convicted of firearms violations, to 27 months in prison. They wrote: "thousands of people comprising a mob of rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol while a joint session of Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election." They documented that Taranto participated in the attack and subsequently promoted conspiracy theories about the event. Their description aligned with established facts in hundreds of criminal cases and court proceedings.

Within hours, both prosecutors were locked out of their devices and sent home.

This latest purge reflects the Trump administration's broader campaign to erase Jan. 6 from the official record. The DOJ has already fired dozens of prosecutors who worked on Capitol riot cases, and placing prosecutors on leave for accurately describing documented events represents a troubling escalation.

Erasing the record doesn't erase what happened; it just erases the credibility of the people doing the erasing.

