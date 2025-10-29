Domestic robot costs $20k and requires remote operators to watch your home and control the robot

If you like the idea of letting strangers watch your home through your robot's eyes, here's a deal for you: 1X Technologies is accepting preorders for Neo, a $20,000 humanoid robot designed to handle household chores—with a catch. When the tasks get complicated, remote human operators take control, as reported in Fast Company.

The company calls this remote-control feature "Chores." While 1X claims users must explicitly request these sessions and can terminate them anytime, the reality is unsettling: California-based 1X employees will literally see through Neo's eyes and puppeteer its movements around your living space. An LED ring changes from white to blue during these sessions — your only visual cue that a human operator is watching and controlling the robot navigating your home. The company frames this as "expert operators" supplementing your experience, but it's essentially hiring remote workers to see inside your private spaces.

CEO Bernd Børnich acknowledges the privacy concerns but dismisses them as manageable. The model echoes last year's Tesla event where Optimus bartenders seemed autonomous until the audience discovered they were being puppeteered by off-site humans. The awe evaporated. Yet 1X is betting early adopters won't mind handing a corporation — and its employees — a window into their homes.

Neo weighs 66 pounds and can lift 154. It can fold shirts (imperfectly), fetch items, and greet guests. But for anything beyond simple tasks, you're inviting strangers behind closed doors. By 2027, Børnich predicts owning a home robot will be "a no-brainer."

If you don't have a brain, you should buy one of his robots.

