High, hungry, and wholesome: this stoned mom reviews local restaurants



In an internet full of influencers pretending to care about small businesses, Natasha Zhatko actually means it, though it probably helps that she's flying on 80 milligrams of edibles. As @natashahasthemunchies, she wanders Southern California in a blissful haze, filming family-run restaurants through her Meta Ray-Bans and radiating the sort of sincerity you can't manufacture sober. LA TACO reports:

Many content creators highlight mom-and-pop restaurants, but none of them are as raw as Natasha Sonya Zhatko. Maybe because it's difficult to be disingenuous when you're high off a hefty 80-milligram dose of weed gummies. Zhatko runs the @natashahasthemunchies account on Instagram and TikTok, where she reviews independent food spots in Southern California. She mainly visits small businesses located in the High Desert, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Some of the featured cuisines on her page are Ethiopian, Vietnamese, and Guatemalan food. "I'll wake up in the morning and I'll be like, dang. I haven't tried Hawaiian food yet, and seafood sounds so good today," Zhatko says. "So I'll look up a Hawaiian place near me. And when picking the restaurant, I try to find places with less reviews … " LA TACO



While most foodie accounts rely on exaggerated moans and ring-light dramatics, Natasha just takes a bite and says, "that's so good," which, coming from someone baked enough to see sound, feels real. Zhato pays it forward to the homeless, asks permission to film, and makes "stoned empathy" look like a business model. Her content is part food review, part social service, and part reminder that maybe America's most reliable critic is a mom with the munchies.

