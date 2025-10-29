How do barnacles mate? Their penises taste and smell

Barnacles (the small marine crustaceans known for sticking to the bottom of docks and boats) have one of the wildest sex lives in the ocean. This video explains the great lengths barnacles go to in order to hook up with each other. The mating ritual of barnacles is one of the most fascinating I've heard of.

Here are some bizarre highlights from the video: These tiny creatures have the longest penises (relative to their body size) in the animal kingdom. They can also taste and smell with their penis. All barnacles have both reproductive organs, so any two barnacles can mate.

Since barnacles are glued in place for life, they can't go looking for partners. But they don't need to, since their penis can stretch up to eight times their body length, allowing them to reach nearby neighbors. Barnacles get to be the ocean's ultimate homebodies: they stay in one spot forever, yet still manage to find love (without even realizing how easy they have it).

