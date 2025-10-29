If you thought the first Scream movie had gay subtext, Matthew Lillard thinks you're right

As a member of the community myself, I'm tickled pink that we've selected Halloween as "the queer holiday." Granted, I'm not totally sure how that happened, but I'm glad we have it — Santa doesn't have quite the same raw animal magnetism as a scary masked guy with a knife.

Speaking of queerness and scary masked guys with knives, your homework for this post is to watch 1996's Scream. Despite partially being a sendup of horror movie tropes, it was subverting those tropes that secured the film such an enduring legacy. The biggest of these subversions was doubtlessly the twist reveal of two killers instead of just one — and if you ever thought there was something else going on between masked maniacs Billy and Stu, the actors agree with you. At a recent convention, Matthew Lillard had this to say:

"Yeah… [they were] for sure gay. We call ourselves the first husbands of horror. Here's the reality, it was never discussed on the day, it was not an issue. But I think that we both really love it and hold on to it now as it's sort of grown in popularity, this thought that these two characters were gay."

It's a gay Halloween miracle. Naturally, you don't need the approval of anyone involved to read the performances as gay, but it feels nice to have the original actors agree regardless.