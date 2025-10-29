Evangelical influencer Kirk Cameron criticizes Trump's Insurrection Act proposal

Is it possible that maybe, just maybe, the tides are starting to turn? I only ask because yesterday, Kirk Cameron, child-actor-turned-far-right-evangelical-Christian-influencer posted a video on his Xitter account criticizing President Trump's threatened use of the Insurrection Act. This surprised me, because Cameron has long been a Trump supporter. Earlier this summer, for instance, he praised Trump's "conviction" to speak out on important issues. He said of Trump:

"He's got … the courage and the backbone to say what pastors should have been saying for decades . . . and now that he's able to do that, it reminds me of Cyrus in the Old Testament, where God is using somebody who's not even a believer as God's shepherd of His people to lead them in a direction."

He also stated that pastors could learn a thing or two from Trump and the "character" of "courage" that he's demonstrating:

"Every pastor ought to just go like, 'Oh my goodness … I'm being schooled by a real estate businessman mogul in the areas of courage and conviction about what he believes and feels is right, and he doesn't even have the theological training that I have or responsibility over this flock . . . And guys like Joe Rogan and others are just demonstrating character qualities that should be possessed in spades by Christian men around the country . . . I'm feeling the rumblings of courage and conviction underneath my feet."

So imagine my surprise when I heard Cameron's latest take on Trump floating the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act. In the video Cameron posted yesterday, which is an excerpt from his podcast, he calls this move "extreme" and discusses how, in his view, Trump could be potentially harming people "on both sides of the aisle."

He states:

President Trump says he's sending the National Guard to stop violent crime, protect federal agents, and defend cities that seem out of control. He even said that he might invoke the Insurrection Act. That's kind of ironic, right, remember January 6th? They called that an insurrection. But the Insurrection Act is a law that allows a President to deploy the military here on American soil. And it's a power that is extreme. It's meant for true emergencies, like rebellion, like invasion, or anarchy. Not just everyday unrest. We need to think about tomorrow. If one president can decide who is a threat, what happens when the next president decides that you are? What if a future President, a far left President, declares that Christians, homeschoolers, and conservative voices are domestic extremists? Would we have any moral ground left to stand on when those same powers are turned on us?

Seems Trump struck a nerve and has caused even some folks on the far right to question whether turning the military on American cities and people is a good thing. Predictably, lots of the folks in Cameron's comments are chastising him for being naïve, and proclaiming that conservatives have already been declared enemies of the state by previous "far left" Presidents (excuse me, how did I miss a far-left President? Can someone remind me who that would have been?).

I am heartened, however, that a few folks in the comments who identify as Christian are agreeing with Cameron and stating that it's un-American and un-Christian to attack Americans and to strip assistance from people. Maybe this is the beginning of a wider shift? I sure as heck hope so.

Here's exactly why this move by Trump could harm people on both sides of the aisle. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/3QhrPsvjEB — Kirk Cameron (@KirkCameron) October 28, 2025

Previously:

• Kirk Cameron, Christian Reconstructionism, and The Homeschool Revolution

• Survey reveals the numbers of Christian Nationalists

• Super Bowl Jesus Ad funded by groups fostering 'hateful Christian Nationalism'

• A harrowing look inside the apocalyptic Evangelical cult around Donald Trump

• Fireworks wrapper combines gun worship, right-wing Christianity, American flags, and patriotism

• Under His Eye: State Department workers ordered to report colleagues with 'anti-Christian bias'