Louvre ladder company makes ad campaign of heist

Jewel thieves made off with priceless gems in a heist at the Louvre in Paris. The daring raid made use of a mechanical ladder, used to quickly reach a poorly-surveilled window before anyone knew what was going on. Though French authorities were through into crisis mode—a suspect was arrested days later, but the jewels are nowhere to be found—the ladder's manufacturer is delighted by the scandalous misuse of its equipment.

"If you're in a hurry," goes Böcker Maschinenwerke's Instagram ad, "The Böcker Aglio carries your treasures up to 400kg at 42 m/min—quiet as a whisper thanks to its 230V electric motor."

"No such thing as bad press," remarks The Art Newspaper. It turns out the the cherry picker is owned by a local rental house.

Julia Scharwatz, the company's marketing chief, told The Guardian: "After it was apparent that no one had been hurt, we started making a few jokes and putting our heads together on slogans we found funny." Scharwatz said that in 2020 the company had sold the mobile freight elevator in question to a company in the Paris region which rents it out to customers—an idea amused Instagram users were quick to respond to. One commenter wrote in jest: "I actually need one of those Böcker Agilo machines at the British Museum on December 24th, because I'm painting the exterior facade. A small, subtle touch, you know. Can you deliver it there? It's just a little paint job."

Here's more on the Böcker Aglio. Here's the manual. They don't seem to sell them direct to consumers, but one is for sale for about $46,000 on Machineryline; a similar and older model is $16,000 and change.

