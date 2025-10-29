Microsoft refuses to comment on ICE using Halo imagery to recruit

You can call power-armored power fantasy Master Chief a lot of things — a sellout chief among them — but "fascist" isn't on that list. I've already touched on the absolutely monstrous messaging coming out of the White House's social channels lately, but now the Trump administration seems bent on hijacking pop culture to prop itself up. You've likely seen them rip off the Pokémon theme song for a grotesque music video about "catching" immigrants, which the famously litigious Nintendo has done nothing about.

Perhaps emboldened by pulling this off unchallenged, they've moved on to puppeting Halo's Master Chief to pull in new recruits for their neo-Gestapo. Equating immigrants with a murderous, all-encompassing parasitic alien hivemind is so unfathomably evil that co-opting a popular video game series to get people into the regime almost feels like the secondary point here. Literally dehumanizing people has never historically led to disaster, of course. How can anyone sane think this is okay?

Naturally, Microsoft has stayed tight-lipped, providing various outlets with only the extremely concise statement "Microsoft does not have anything to share on this matter." Way to show backbone, guys.