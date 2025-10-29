Over 20 years of International Space Station history is now online

The International Space Station has orbited Earth for nearly 25 years. During that time, it's housed astronauts, conducted groundbreaking science, served mediocre food, featured questionable bathroom facilities, and astronauts have even worn a gorilla suit aboard. Until now, most people could only glimpse what daily life 250 miles above Earth actually looks like.

That's changed thanks to ISS in Real-Time, a website that does exactly what its name suggests: it lets you experience life aboard the ISS in real-time.

NASA is a public-facing agency committed to transparency. The organization documents virtually everything that happens on its missions and maintains meticulous records. The ISS is under constant video surveillance, and over two decades of footage, photographs, articles, audio files, and telemetry data have been compiled, arranged chronologically, and made freely accessible.

Searching through 25 years of material is daunting, but the site's creators have made it remarkably easy to search. You can filter by date, crew member, mission, notable events (like shuttle dockings), or spacewalks. Want only video? You can do that. Looking for a white paper on a specific ISS experiment? It's likely there.

The site represents a massive achievement. Even if you don't care about space exploration, it deserves a visit. In an internet increasingly filled with misinformation and negativity, ISS in Real-Time reminds us that the web was once—and can still be—a place that serves humanity's better interests.