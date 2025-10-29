Proven Industries stops suing YouTuber for drinking juice and shimming open its lock

Proven Industries had one job: make locks that don't suck. Instead, they became the internet's favorite punching bag after a $130 trailer hitch lock got popped open in 10 seconds by a guy drinking Juicy Juice on camera.

As reported in Ars Technica, Trevor McNally — a former Marine with 7 million YouTube followers — responded to Proven's cocky promo video by shimming their lock while casually sipping from a juice box and swinging his legs like a kid at the dentist's office. The YouTube clip has nearly 10 million views. Proven Industries' response? Sue him for copyright infringement, defamation by implication, false advertising, tortious interference, unjust enrichment, civil conspiracy, and trade libel.

Federal Judge Mary Scriven in Tampa had strong opinions about this strategy. She declined the preliminary injunction while wondering aloud whether anyone had bothered to bring an actual lock to demonstrate its security (they hadn't). The copyright claim? "Fair use and critique," the judge said. The defamation by implication? You can't defame someone by making their product look bad if their product is, in fact, bad. On July 7, Proven dropped the entire lawsuit.

