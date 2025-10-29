The Outer Worlds 2 fixes everything wrong with the original

No, I don't know how "[X] is a lot of fun" became a proper review series on this site, but I'm rolling with it.

2019's decidedly mid The Outer Worlds wasn't exactly a lot of fun, but it was still fun. It placed players in a dystopian space colony ruled by a megacorporation, offering choice-driven gameplay with satirical commentary on unchecked capitalism — but was criticized for its abbreviated length and budget constraints. Almost every aspect was underbaked, and it was criminally short (roughly ten hours for one playthrough) considering its full $60 price tag.

I did enjoy my time in its hypercapitalist, art nouveau-flavored space colony, but the sole thought I came away from it with was "man, I bet a sequel with more meat would be so good."

Enter The Outer Worlds 2. The marketing tagline for this one was literally "we've included everything that should have been in the first game", and after getting some hands-on time with it, it's hard to disagree.

After releasing the first game, developer Obsidian was snapped up by Microsoft, and the massive corporate budget they now have backing them shows in every second (even if it's somewhat at odds with the game's message).

It's a much, much deeper RPG experience this time around, with selectable backgrounds, traits, flaws, and skills each affecting your experience with increasing amounts of granularity. Currently, I'm going with a hapless corporate stooge who stumbled into his job accidentally and possesses no combat skill whatsoever, yet still enjoys supernatural luck that sees everything generally go his way — and there's mechanical support for every single part of that concept. It cannot possibly be overstated how delightfully layered character building is, and the breadth of potential niches to play as is staggering. I can already see some hilarious challenge runs in the future.

Combat is now a borderline optional part of the experience, more so than many RPGs I've played recently, but that's gotten a tune-up, too. The sound design in particular deserves a shoutout for how punchy it makes the gunplay feel. I've emptied my break-action shotgun on purpose more than one time to hear the crisp, immensely gratifying snap of it being swung closed.

While I can't speak to the entirety of the world and story, the BioShock Infinite-meets-New Vegas aesthetic is as strong as ever, and it's as pretty a capitalist hellscape as I've ever seen. At least the first act is concerned with a star system-spanning chase hunting down someone who wronged you — it's as if Obsidian is inviting comparisons to its 2010 modern classic New Vegas. I'm pleased to report that The Outer Worlds 2 meets that masterpiece on many levels and outright exceeds it in the rest.

In short, if you liked the first game, you'll love this one. If you hated the first game, this one fixes every single one of its flaws and actually includes a full game's worth of content. Hopefully, it won't suffer too much from that pricing debacle, and Obsidian will be spared Microsoft's fury.