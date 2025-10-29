"Tucker the Gentleman" is a Golden Retriever with an amazingly courteous snacking style

I literally can't stop laughing at this polite prince, this debonair doggo, this courteous canine. I'm speaking, of course, of a gorgeous Golden Retriever named Tucker Purcell, also known as "Tucker the Gentleman." And oh, what a gallant gentleman he is!

I'm officially obsessed with Tucker and the videos his humans post featuring the oh-so-well-behaved doggo waiting patiently for his snacks before ever-so-slightly opening his mouth to gently nibble the treats. I've never seen a kinder or more careful dog! You can tell he's just dying for whatever snacks he's waiting for — in some of the videos, drool is literally pouring out of his mouth — but he persists, patiently, until his human gives him permission to eat. I love how he reveals his tiny teeth as he inches closer and closer to the treat, often so slowly it seems like he's operating in slo-mo. And when he's finally given the ok to eat, he doesn't grab his treat, but rather, softly accepts it, as gentle as can be.

Watch him and see for yourself! Here's Tucker waiting patiently for a pretzel, a banana, a tortilla, and a Cheez-It. I agree wholeheartedly with some of the commenters on these various videos who say: "He's pure gold," "Protect him at all costs," "I've never loved a dog more in my entire life," "Your dog is fucking awesome — cute, gentle, seems like the perfect pup!", "the goodest boy!", and "That was the best gentle I have ever seen in my whole life!".

Tucker the Gentleman sure lives up to his name! What a delightful creature! He truly puts my dog to shame — I'm always afraid Henry Rollins is going to take off part of my finger when he greedily grabs snacks. I need to show Henry some of Tucker's videos so Henry can learn the ways of this gentle giant!

See more of Tucker on his Instagram or TikTok. And for an added bonus, here's Tucker making some serious (and seriously sweet) Wookie noises because he's so excited that his human is finally home from work!

Previously:

• Fantasy fiction about talking Golden Retrievers

• Yes, a Jet Ski riding Golden Retriever (video)

• Golden Retrievers can't contain excitement for pool opening day

• Meet Blueberry, the interior decorating Golden Retriever

• Dainty doggo loves to dress up and admire herself in the mirror